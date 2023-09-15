The Chicago Bears are looking to get back on track after suffering a devastating defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Though not by choice, the Bears will be making a major adjustment on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams is set to miss Chicago's Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a personal matter. In his place, head coach Matt Eberflus will assume defensive coordinator duties, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There is no word on exactly how much time Williams will miss due to his personal matter. For now, Eberflus will take over the role while the Bears figure out a plan if Williams is forced to miss extended time.

Luckily for Chicago, Eberflus has ample experience at calling defensive plays. From 2018-2021 the Bears' head man ran the Indianapolis Colts' defense. He served as the DC as Missouri back from 2006-2008. After making the jump to the NFL, Eberflus has held a multitude of defensive roles including passing-game specialist and linebackers coach.

But no matter who is coaching the defense, it's clear that improvements need to be made. Against the Packers in Week 1, Chicago let up 38 points and 329 yards of total offense. Jordan Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

As head coach, Matt Eberflus is obviously looking for the Bears to improve in Week 2. Now with more of an emphasis on defense, Eberflus will be looking to bring his former DC traits to Chicago. The Bears will hope it turns to a W over the Buccaneers.