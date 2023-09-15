Soldier Field was brimming with more positivity than it had been in quite a while for last week's Chicago Bears season opener. The addition of DJ Moore was a big reason why. It is no coincidence that his underwhelming, two-catch effort coincided with a disheartening 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

No Aaron Rodgers, but the Bears were owned all the same. The tantalizing connection the sixth-year wide receiver displayed with quarterback Justin Fields during preseason was nearly nonexistent. Packers supremacy and offensive stagnancy left fans with a bitter dose of deja vu. Despite the early results, Moore remains the likeliest candidate to spark change in Chicago.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He alone cannot be held responsible for the lack of involvement in his Bears debut. First-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy touched on the 26-year-old's usage.

“Most definitely a disappointment,” he said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. “There's a lot of reasons why things happen. Protection could've broken down on a particular play. Justin maybe just didn't see something in a particular way. There's a lot of things that go into it.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Moore was acquired as part of the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. The hope was that he could finally unlock Fields' passing prowess. If the offensive line falters, however, then neither the QB or WR will be at full force.

That is Chicago football right now- a work-in-progress. Fans have been patient long enough. It is up to head coach Matt Eberflus, Getsy and this entire offense to quickly iron everything out. Regardless of what the Bears' record is at the end of this season, the organization's long-term vision must begin to take shape.

DJ Moore is included in that idyllic future. “He's gonna be a big part of that plan,” Getsy said.