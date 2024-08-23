Those watching Thursday night's preseason matchup between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs were extremely concerned after seeing Douglas Coleman III carried off the field in a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Fortunately, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did provide a greatly encouraging injury update regarding his defensive back.

He says Coleman “was moving his limbs and gave a thumbs up on the field” before being removed from the stadium, per the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

When a player is on the ground for an extended period of time and ultimately taken to the hospital, panic is sure to set in for families, teammates, coaches and fans. They know the dangers of this sport, even if they are not actively considering them during games and practices. Hopefully, Coleman will be on the fast track to recovery after being evaluated.

The 26-year-old out of Texas Tech suffered the injury after making a tackle in the beginning of the third quarter. He finished the game, which the Bears won 34-21, with one total tackle. Coleman spent the last two years in the Canadian Football League and is fighting for a roster spot during training camp. This setback potentially jeopardizes that mission, but his well-being is obviously what matters most.

Fans perceive injuries differently since Damar Hamlin incident

Tragedies have occurred on the football field before, but there has been a heightened sense of awareness since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest and was administered CPR during a Monday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in January of 2023. The next season, he made an improbable return to action.

Hamlin's comeback serves as an inspiration to every athlete whose life abruptly changed due to an injury. It is also forcing people to take safety more seriously than ever.

Bears fans will wait to hear more information regarding the health of Douglas Coleman III, but Matt Eberflus' update is a positive sign.