Damar Hamlin is playing his first regular-season game in Week 4 since suffering cardiac arrest on the field last January. The Buffalo Bills safety warmed up in advance of his team's highly anticipated matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, receiving raucous cheers from fans in early attendance at Highmark Stadium.

Damar Hamlin has taken the field at Highmark, showin some fan appreciation.

Hamlin playede in every preseason game, finishing second on the Bills in tackles, but was inactive for the first three weeks of the regular season. With starting safety Jordan Poyer sidelined against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and company due to a knee injury, though, Buffalo officially added Hamlin to the 53-man roster shortly before the game. He's expected to play a significant role on special teams, while Taylor Rapp will start alongside Micah Hyde in place of Poyer.

It appeared Hamlin would never play football again after he collapsed on the field, briefly losing consciousness, during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd. He's not only fully healthy nine months later, but will have an impact in deciding what promises to be one of the most exciting games of the NFL's early-season slate.

“What we just witnessed to me is remarkable,” Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said after Hamlin's preseason debut in August, per USA TODAY. “It really is. It's a true sign of a young man's courage and, obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point. I know there's a football game going on out there today, but I mean, truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith.”

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 10:00 a.m. (PT).