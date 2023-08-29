The Chicago Bears were pleasantly surprised by rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent this preseason, enough so that they cut quarterbacks PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman. Nevertheless, when asked about adding another veteran quarterback on the roster alongside Bagent and Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus did not shoot down the notion, reports NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

“That's a good thought. We are certainly looking at that option. We are looking at other options too. But that's certainly a good thought, when you can have somebody with experience in there to help younger quarterbacks. It's certainly something that we've talked about.”

Matt Eberflus stresses that having a veteran quarterback could help both Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent, given the youth that currently makes up their QB room. Of course, all expectations for the Bears this year are resting on the shoulders of Fields, but it wouldn't hurt much to have a veteran QB helping him out along the way.

Cutting Nathan Peterman comes after the surprise cut of PJ Walker, a quarterback that the Bears brought in during NFL free agency. The intention was to have Walker as the primary backup to Fields, but Bagent impressed enough during preseason that the Bears were convinced that they didn't need Walker's services and could eat the guaranteed money that they agreed to in his contract.

Stay tuned into any more QB updates coming out of Bears camp and if they add a veteran to the room. Given the thoughts from Eberflus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fields and Bagent get an older teammate at their position in the near future.