The Chicago Bears snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory once again as the Green Bay Packers got out of Week 11 with a dramatic win, blocking a last-second field goal. The talking point on Monday morning will be the Bears letting more than a half-minute run off the clock without trying to get closer than 45 yards.

This game drops the Bears to 4-6 on the season while it allows the Packers to keep pace with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings by going to 7-3. Both the Lions and Vikings won on Sunday moving to 9-1 and 8-2, respectively.

This is a developing story. 