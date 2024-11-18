The Green Bay Packers squeezed out a win against the Chicago Bears after they blocked a potential game-winning field goal, and they were able to take advantage of the flaws they saw on film. Ahead of the game, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia saw how vulnerable the Bears' blocking unit was, and knew that they could make a play if the opportunity presented itself.

“I will say this: Rich said to our team last night, ‘I will not understand if we come out of this game without a block, whether field goal or PAT,'” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “So, great job from our special teams coaches.”

“We saw that through the middle [that] we could get a good push through the middle,” Xavier McKinney said. “And we believed that the guys that we have were going to play big and be stronger up front and we were able to get that push that we needed. And we got it when we needed it at a big-time situation, and we got the block. We saw it just studying the film throughout the week, and we were able to get it.”

Karl Brooks, who blocked the field goal, didn't think that he got enough of the ball to seal the win for the Packers.

“At first when I touched it, I didn't think I got enough of it,” Brooks said. “And it fell short, and that's when I really celebrated. So, it was fun, though, for sure. It was cool. It was a good experience.”

Matt Eberflus defends field goal decision vs. Packers

The Bears went down the field with 2:59 remaining in the game and got in Packers territory with 35 seconds left. Head coach Matt Eberflus let the clock run down instead of trying to get closer and called a timeout with three seconds left. Cairo Santos then kicked a 46-yard field goal and was blocked.

After the game, Eberflus defended his decision not to try and get more yards.

“They were loading the box there,” Eberflus said. “You could say you could do that for sure, maybe get a couple more yards, but you're also going to risk fumbling and different things there. We felt where we were, if we're at the 36 or 35, you definitely want to do that because you want to get it inside there. I felt very confident where we were at that time with the wind and where we were on the field.”