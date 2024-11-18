The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers were both in need of a cultural rejuvenation last offseason. The former banked on Caleb Williams and an influx of offensive talent as being a sufficient remedy, given that the squad ended the 2023-24 season on a 5-3 run. Meanwhile, the latter chose to make a definitive change in leadership after going 5-12 and brought in Jim Harbaugh to energize the franchise. Matt Eberflus appears to be having a different effect on the Bears.

The head coaching decisions of these two teams are arguably being reflected in the standings. They are looking particularly pertinent after Week 11. Although Chicago looked much sharper in its first game with Thomas Brown serving as offensive coordinator, similar issues befell it late in Sunday's agonizing 20-19 loss versus the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago gets dealt a double whammy on Sunday

The Bears could not capitalize on the brilliant opportunity that Williams and the offense afforded them in the final minute of regulation. Facing a manageable 46-yard field goal with about 30 seconds left, Eberflus elected to let the clock tick down and send Cairo Santos out to the field without running another play. Defensive tackle Karl Brooks muscled his way through and secured the outcome-sealing block as time expired. The Bears are arguing that their long snapper was wrongfully bowled over on the play, but either way, this matchup did not have to be placed in the officials' hands.

Conversely, in the type of game that Chargers fans have suffered through so many times over the years, Harbaugh proactively led his guys to a thrilling 34-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead of draining the clock like Eberflus did several hours earlier, the 2023 national champion ran another play. And it turned out to be a crucial JK Dobbins 29-yard rushing touchdown.

LA then brought the pressure on Joe Burrow's Hail Mary attempt and was ready to swat the football down in the end zone, brutally transporting Bears fans back to the Week 8 heartbreaker versus the Washington Commanders. They are keenly aware of the differences they just witnessed between Eberflus' conservative approach and the aggressive one employed by the man so many wanted to be Chicago's HC.

Bears fans are incredulous after loss and Chargers' win

“How poetic Harbaugh just accomplished in one game what Matt Eberflus has cost the Bears in 3,” one fan posted on X. “Not playing for a field goal, calling a timeout before a Hail Mary play to assess, and properly sending pressure so Burrow had to throw early.”

“Just the fundamental, coaching 101 Harbaugh just deployed on that Hail Mary to secure the win,” Chicago sports personality Joey Christopoulos said. “Timeout, huddle the group, bring pressure to shorten throw, ensure no players in secondary are FaceTiming w/ the crowd. Can’t believe I’m jealous of this basic s**t, but here we are.”

Barstool Sports' Dan “Big Cat” Katz summed up the thought that was spinning around in the head of Bears fans everywhere. “Jim Harbaugh did everything that Matt Eberflus cannot do– he basically took both the Commanders and Packers loss in one last minute of the game,” he said on “Pardon My Take.”

The Bears saw their playoff chances take a massive and avoidable blow, while the Chargers strengthened theirs via sound judgement and execution. This juxtaposition is of course made more excruciating by the fact that the organization did not pursue Harbaugh in the offseason.

The 2011 NFL Coach of the Year was ostensibly going to pass on Chicago even if an offer was extended, but the failure to put forth an effort is surely driving the city mad right now. The disbelief might eventually wear off, but the anguish will be far tougher to heal.