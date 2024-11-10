The Chicago Bears looked lifeless in their 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10. However, the Soldier Field crowd came alive after the final whistle.

As the Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus walked all the field, they were serenaded with ‘Fire Flus,' chants, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Clearly, the home team isn't happy with Eberflus' performance as of late.

Based on the team's recent output, Eberflus doesn't have much of a leg to stand on. With their loss to the Patriots, the Bears dropped to 4-5 on the season. Every other team in the NFC North has a record of 6-3 and better. With their schedule only getting harder – with a pair of Detroit Lions matchups on tap – its fair to wonder how realistic Chicago's playoff hopes are.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Bears haven't played like they'd be much of a postseason threat anyway. They haven't scored more than 15 points dating back to their Washington Commanders matchup. While rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was expected to bring a spark, Chicago has been unable to make things work through the first 10 weeks.

If the Bears were to miss the playoffs, it would be for the third-straight season under Matt Eberflus. The Week 10 loss brings his career record to 14-29. As it stands, his 7-10 year in 2023 has been the peak of his Bears tenure.

That tenure may not last much longer, especially with how fans have been reacting to the most recent loss. Chicago entered the season with plenty of high hopes, some even expecting the playoffs. Eberflus was given an opportunity to work his magic with the Bears' newest franchise star. But fans will only rely on so much patience.

The Bears have plenty of questions to answer. Where Eberflus stands after Week 10 is at the top of the list.