Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows he's in a quandary. His Bears have lost 14 consecutive games dating back to his first year at the helm last season. Chicago has gotten off to an atrocious 0-4 start. The Bears and the injury-riddled Carolina Panthers are the only winless teams in the NFL through Week 4.

Despite the Bears' daunting circumstance, Matt Eberflus knows the best approach is to focus on the present moment. That's why he's focusing on the Washington Commanders and their upcoming TNF matchup, per SI.com's Gene Chamberlain.

“You know, in this business, I've been doing this 32 years right so I understand the business, but I understand that to do it right you've got to focus on your job and you've got to focus here, right now,” Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday.

“So you can think about a lot of different things that's going to do nobody good, and you focus on your job of where your feet are right now and my sole focus is on Washington,” Eberflus added.

What happens to Matt Eberflus if #DaBears lose to the Commanders? He's not concerning himself with such matters entering Week 5: https://t.co/smBZYzTtMm — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) October 5, 2023

Matt Eberflus hopes to right the Bears' sinking ship

Defense has been one of the Bears' weakest areas to date. Their average of 383.3 yards allowed per game ranks them 28th in the NFL. The Bears' secondary has been giving up an average of 267.8 yards per game. Only the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers are worse. This is ironic considering Matt Eberflus was the Indianapolis' Colts defensive coordinator prior to taking the Bears' head coaching job.

On the other hand, wide receiver Chase Claypool has been a liability on offense for Chicago. At this point, Bears GM Ryan Poles hasn't found any interested parties.

Despite the Bears' issues, Matt Eberflus isn't worried about his job security. If Chicago prevails over the Commanders on TNF, he has something to build on moving forward.