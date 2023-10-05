Most NFL head coaches would feel intense pressure having lost 14 straight games. After all, that's nearly a full season on a losing streak. Chicago Bears head man Matt Eberflus is not one of those coaches.

“Yeah I feel the support,” Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday, per Bear Digest's Gene Chamberlain. “I haven't talked to anybody about any of those things. I feel the support and we're just focused on Washington.”

As Chicago head east to take on the Washington Commanders, questions about the direction of the franchise are swirling. Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles conducted a total roster overhaul, and with those changes brought excitement about what the duo were building around promising but struggling QB Justin Fields.

The Bears' 0-4 start to this season has discouraged many fans, but Eberflus seems ready to ask the faithful to trust the process. “Yeah, I think I've stated it many times: we have a bunch of new guys here and bringing them together is a big piece of it, and we're in the process of that,” the coach said. “And I certainly feel that we took a big step in the right direction last week.”

When taking a big step in the right direction is blowing a 28-7 lead and losing to a Denver Broncos team that had given up 70 points the previous week, you know your rebuild is stumbling.

However, Eberflus sees speculation and rumors as distractions that won't serve his team any good. “You know, in this business, I've been doing this 32 years right so I understand the business, but I understand that to do it right you've got to focus on your job and you've got to focus right here, right now.”

“So you can think about a lot of different things that's going to do nobody good, and you focus on your job of where your feet are right now and my sole focus is on Washington.”

It's fair to wonder if, should the Bears lose to the Commanders and extend their losing streak to 15 games, if Eberflus will get the opportunity to focus on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.