The Chicago Bears are looking for a team to make a Chase Claypool trade with, but it sounds like they may not find one. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus told the polarizing wide receiver to stay home last Sunday, and ahead of the Bears' Week 5 Thursday matchup with the Washington Commanders, week while they look for a deal. However, the player Poles gave up a second-round pick to get last season may have lost all trade value.

“I've spoken to multiple NFL execs who believe the Bears will end up releasing wide receiver Chase Claypool,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Perhaps the Bears can salvage a late-round pick from a contender via trade, but his locker room presence will be a strong consideration for any prospective team after the player has outstayed his welcome in Pittsburgh and Chicago. In 10 games with the Bears, Claypool surpassed 30 yards twice. There's just not a big market here, though he has size and speed, which could attract a few contending teams.”

Claypool burst on the scene as a rookie in 2020 as a second-round pick out of Notre Dame with 62 catches for 873 yards and an incredible nine touchdowns. Since then, Claypool’s production has dropped every season, and he scored just five more touchdowns in 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined.

As Fowler mentions, the bigger problem, though, might be that he’s now quit on and caused problems for two different NFL franchises.

So, even if there is a team or two interested in Chase Claypool, it seems like Ryan Poles is not going to get a trade to happen, as any interested organizations will take their chances on waivers or picking up the WR as a free agent.