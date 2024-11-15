As Week 11 approaches, the Chicago Bears look to do something they haven't done since Dec. 16, 2018: Beating the Packers and breaking their 10-game losing streak. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus understands the importance of winning this game and took the time to send a strong message to the media on Thursday about how important it is to stop the ongoing trend between these Midwestern rivals.

“They've won the last 10 [meetings]. We're looking to change history,” said Eberflus. “That's an important thing to rally around.”

Since becoming the Bears' head coach in 2022, Eberflus holds a combined record of 14-29, following three straight losses for the Bears this season. He also holds a 3-18 record on the road and an 0-3 record off the bye week.

That's as bad as it gets, right? Wrong.

When diving into the most iconic rivalries in sports, some claim the best NFL rivalry is the Cowboys and the Eagles. Some claim it's the Steelers and Ravens. However, especially in the Midwest, it's a clear-cut answer: The Bears and Packers.

However, at least for Bears fans born in the last decade, they probably don't recognize it as much of a rivalry because of the lopsided nature of said rivalry.

Since 2013, the Bears are 3-19 against their northern rivals, which gives reason to believe it's not much of a rivalry at all.

But, for the Bears, they're looking to end this streak before it gets to 11 straight losses to the Packers.

Bears' HC Matt Eberflus hoping OC change brings positive results against Packers

Before this Week 11 meeting between the Bears and Packers, Eberflus fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, handing over play-calling duties to the team's former passing game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Since the change, Bears players have noted a positive change in the locker room, mentioning how Brown brings an infectious energy to a team that desperately needed a spark.

With the expectations this team had heading into the 2024 season, it's safe to say they haven't met them through nine games.

However, with a new play-caller in the mix and a new energy in the building, it's possible that Brown can lead this team to where many expected them to go.

That all starts with a victory against Green Bay in Week 11, their first win against this team since 2018.