The Green Bay Packers take a trip to Soldier Field as they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Bears prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Packers-Bears Last Game – Matchup History

The Packers beat the Bears in January 17-9. In fact, the Bears have not beaten the Packers since 2018.

Overall Series: The Packers lead the all-time series 107-95-6.

Here are the Packers-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Bears Odds

Green Bay Packers: -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -255

Chicago Bears: +5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears are struggling right now. They allowed a hail-mary touchdown to lose to the Washington Commanders, and they have not scored a touchdown in their last two games. Chicago has an offense that does them no favors. Whether it is through the air, or on the ground, the Bears struggle heavily. The Packers just have to take advantage of this.

Chicago has one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Caleb Williams wants to throw the ball, but he tends to hang on to it to long, and the offensive line does not help him out much, either. The Bears have allowed Williams to be sacked 38 times this season, which is the second-most in the NFL. The Packers should be able to get to Williams on Sunday.

Green Bay should be able to run the ball. Passing the ball will not be easy, but Josh Jacobs has a great chance to put up some yards. Chicago allows over 130 yards rushing per game, and they are coming off a game in which they allowed 144 rush yards. Jacobs averages 4.8 yards per carry, and he should be able to bump that number up on Sunday.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears have not had a good past couple of games. However, Jordan Love is turnover-prone. Love has thrown 10 interceptions this season, and at least one in every game he has played. Along with that, Love has not thrown a touchdown pass in his last two games. The Bears have one of the best passing defenses in the NFL, so it would not be surprising to see them force some turnovers and keep this game close.

Chicago had offensive struggles. They could not block, they could not pass, and they could not run. However, a lot of that fell on to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron was just fired on Tuesday, and Thomas Brown will take over. It is unclear how the game plan will change in Chicago, but this could be a step in the right direction for the offense. If the offense does start playing better, the Bears will be in good shape.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet on the Bears in this game. The offense is struggling, and the new offensive coordinator is not expected to be much better than Shane Waldron. With that, you can expect the Packers to win this game. 5.5 points seems way to low, as well. I am expecting the Packers to win this game by at least a touchdown. I will take Green Bay to cover the spread.

Final Packers-Bears Prediction & Pick: Packers -5.5 (-115)