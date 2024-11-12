The Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus have fired their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron after a grueling 4-5 start to the season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Under Waldron, the offense has underperformed compared to what expectations were. They're 24th in the league in points per game with 19.4. Mind you, they have weapons like Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, and Cole Kmet.

Most importantly, they have the 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback. Although he's had his rookie struggles, there's been major inconsistencies within the offense. Throughout the season, fans have criticized Waldron for his play calling, especially since they acquired Williams. Even his dad sent a subtle shot at Eberflus on social media after the disappointing start.

Although Williams's dad quickly refuted the shot, it sent a shockwave across the NFL spectrum. After two embarrassing losses against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, enough was enough. Immediately after Waldron's departure, Eberflus released a statement about his former offensive coordinator.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense,” Eberflus said, via Zack Pearson of BearReport.com. “This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully. I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.”

Who will the Bears and Matt Eberflus replace Shane Waldron with?

As of now, head coach Matt Eberflus has named Thomas Brown as Waldron's replacement. Brown is Chicago's passing game coordinator and could offer a more dynamic offense. The pass-catching weapons are top-tier with Allen, Moore, and rookie Rome Odunze. Also, Kmet has been a major security blanket for Williams this season.

However, they haven't been utilized like they could be. After all, Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy with USC football for a reason: his dynamic playmaking. Even with a change of play callers, it might not completely solve the problem. On the other hand, it could unlock another dynamic to the offense that's been missing. They have the third-fewest total offensive yards per game with 274.4.

Regardless, the Bears have some serious climbing to do if they aspire to make the playoffs. Perhaps Brown will be the spark the franchise needs to maximize the potential on the Chicago roster and turn their season around. They take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 and could show the offensive promise many thought would transpire.