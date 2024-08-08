Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is ready to roll for his 2024 NFL preseason debut, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains fired up for a perceived lack of respect. And now Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze may have added a new position.

Talking on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Eberflus said Oduzne has the tools and makeup to be a kick returner.

“He’s good at it, number one,” Eberflus said. “He’s done it in the past, (and) he said hey I can return punts. And he talked to us about it during the draft process. He’s dynamic back there and we’ll see if we’re going to get him a couple touches in the game. We’ll see about that in terms of the other guys too.”

Bears WR Rome Odunze is versatile

There are several things the go into the prototype kick returner, and Eberflus said he believes Odunze has some of the important ones.

“He’s got speed, and he’s got explosion,” Eberflus said. “And certainly yards after catch. You see that, and he can break tackles. So we’ll see how it goes.”

It's not like Eberflus needs to find a way to get Odunze on the field. He's already listed as the No. 3 receiver behind established NFL standouts D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, who came over from the Chargers.

The Bears seem to love what they have in the wide receiver room. Eberflus told nbcsportschicago.com his defense will have trouble containing the offensive weapons in practice.

“We’ve gotta defend those guys in practice, which I think is going to be really for our skillset on both sides of the ball,” Eberflus said. “I think that’s a credit to (general manager Ryan Poles) to be able to bring those guys together, acquire those guys, and I think it’s going to be very difficult to defend.”

Poles said Odunze adds a versatile factor to the offensive unit.

“As a receiver, he can line up anywhere, inside, outside,” Poles said. “You love his ability to finish in contested situations. Plays strong, plays big, run after catch is very good. He's a punt returner as well. I mean, the kid's just put time in, and he got better and better every single year, and he's a winner. He can impact the game at any moment.”

PFF expects the Bears to have one of the best groups in the NFL, ranking them in the No. 4 spot behind the 49ers, Dolphins, and Eagles. When was the last time the Bears ranked among the league’s best at wideout? Ever?