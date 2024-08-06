The Chicago Bears are about to enter one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Bears fans are riding high after the team drafted QB Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also added a ton of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, leading to greatly increased expectations in the Windy City. However, one Bears defender might be more motivated by revenge this fall.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson made headlines earlier this week with his NSFW reply to learning that he was snubbed from the NFL's Top 100 players ranking ahead of the 2024 season.

“Bulls***,” Johnson responded bluntly when asked about being left off the NFL Top 100, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Johnson followed that statement up by posting a message on social media last night.

“I’m going back in like I left something,” Johnson writes. “They said I gotta step harder, I’m ready to stomp something”

For the record, Johnson has every reason to think that way.

Johnson was ranked below other NFL CBs like Jalen Ramsey, DaRon Bland, Sauce Gardner, Patrick Surtain II, and Riq Woolen. He was an All-Pro in 2023 and made his first Pro Bowl as an NFL CB, so it's not like Johnson was a slouch.

Beyond this, Johnson's credentials include impressive analytical stats and a hefty new contract extension.

Pro Football Focus named Johnson one of PFF's Best Coverage Defenders of 2023 behind only Sauce Gardner. PFF praised Johnson for allowing an incredible 33.3 passer rating when targeted on 530 coverage snaps.

Here's hoping that Johnson uses the NFL Top 100 snub as fuel for an awesome 2024 season.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus gushes over QB Caleb Williams' ‘amazing' trait

If Caleb Williams can adequately orchestrate the Bears offense, the Jaylon Johnson and the defense will back him up.

If you ask Bears head coach Matt Eberflus about the rookie QB, he'll say that the team is in good hands.

Eberflus recently shared that Caleb Williams' ability to throw on the run is one of his best attributes.

“It's pretty exceptional. He's pretty accurate there,” Eberflus said, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “It's pretty amazing.”

This isn't a big surprise. Williams is known as a competent pocket passer, but his secret sauce is being able to make plays out of structure. Being an accurate passer when on the move goes hand in hand with that play style.

The Bears aren't expected to lean exclusively on this ability, but it is good to know that Williams can produce when things go wrong.

We can't wait to get our first look at Caleb Williams later in the preseason!