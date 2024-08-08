It's happening, Chicago Bears fans. The first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, will be making his debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Williams is one of the most hyped rookies that we have seen in a long time, and everyone is excited to see how his level of play translates to the NFL. It's unclear how much he will play on Saturday, but we will see him in action.

“Matt Eberflus says #Bears QB Caleb Williams will start Saturday afternoon at Buffalo,” Brad Biggs said in a post. “‘We want to see a good flow and rhythm to it' but he won’t detail a general play count. Starters that are available are playing.”

This is an exciting time for Bears fans, and they are hoping that Caleb Williams can return the team to relevancy.

The Bears decided in the offseason to move on from quarterback Justin Fields and they took Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago thought that they were getting their QB of the future when they drafted Fields, but things just didn't work out. Now, Fields is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Bears are hoping that Williams can bring the city of Chicago some success.

Williams was a star in college for both Oklahoma and USC. He played for the Sooners for one season before following Lincoln Riley to USC. Williams showed a ton of promise during his freshman year in limited time, and then he took over college football as a sophomore.

Year one at USC was Williams' best as he finished the year 333/500 for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Trojans' offense was extremely difficult to stop because of Williams, and he ended up winning the Heisman trophy.

Last season wasn't quite as good as 2022, but it was still a great year for the star QB. He finished the season 266/388 through the air for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

There was never a doubt in regard to Caleb Williams being the first pick in the draft. He has all the talent in the world, and it's going to be exciting to see what he can do with the Bears this year. We will get our first peak in just a couple of days.