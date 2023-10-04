The Chicago Bears' Week 5 game will be against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Bears will be seeking their first win of the season, while the Commanders, after winning their first two games, have lost their last two.

The Bears, along with the Carolina Panthers, are the only remaining teams without a win this season. The Panthers probably have much better reasons than the Bears do for that, however. The Bears are supposed to have their quarterback, their head coach, and a reliable defense. They have none of that through four games.

Their defensive coordinator has resigned, their quarterback, Justin Fields, is questioning the rest of the coaching staff, Chase Claypool is all but gone, and head coach Matt Eberflus looks to be completely in over his head, falling right in line with a long line of previous Bears coaches who just can't figure out how to win in the Windy City.

The team they'll be facing, the Commanders, are coming off one of their best performances of the year after facing the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. The Commanders gave the Eagles all they could take, leading the game to overtime after hitting a touchdown pass with one second left in regulation. Yet, it's still a big question mark what they really are.

It looks to be another long year if you're a Bears fan, although unfortunately not that unfamiliar. There are likely to be more and more questions, maybe even more resignations, if not downright firings before this season comes to a close. So, let's delve into some Bears Week 5 predictions.

4. Justin Fields doesn't throw an interception

Fields had his best game of the season last weekend facing the Denver Broncos, where he threw 35 times for 335 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. It's unlikely he is able to put up those numbers against the Commanders. The Broncos are proving themselves to have an awful defense this season. However, if the game plan continues to change and Fields begins to play the way he wants, more freestyle per se, then maybe he starts getting into a rhythm and gets this offense going, and more importantly, stays mistake-free. Fields has thrown at least one interception in every game so far. This game will be the exception.

3. The Bears allow the Commanders to score at least 25 points

The Bears have allowed an astonishing 25 points or more in their last 14 regular-season games, which is the longest streak in NFL history, according to CBS Sports. Isn't this supposed to be a defensive team? The 1985 Bears would be appalled by this. The Commanders are only averaging 22.3 points a game this season, but it looks like they'll have more than that on Thursday Night Football.

2. Another lousy Thursday Night Football game

What is it about Thursday Night Football games since joining Amazon Prime that has made them almost unwatchable football games? Since moving over to the streaming service, most of the games have been downright boring or just plain unwatchable because of either bad play or domination and blowouts, making it a one-sided game.

Both the Bears and Commanders are definitely not must-see teams, especially Chicago. Not even Taylor Swift could help this game. Sorry, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, it might be another long night.

1. Bears beat Commanders

The Bears are due, right? After they let a massive lead slip through their fingers last week to the Broncos and Fields looked more like the quarterback he was thought to be, maybe this is the game for Chicago.

We know that Sam Howell, as Washington's quarterback, has been a mixed bag—one week he's up, the next he's down. He had a really good game against the Eagles last week. Does that mean he comes down to size once again this week? Either way, the Bears come out and get their first victory of the season.