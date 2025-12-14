Despite suffering a setback last week, the Chicago Bears are still in a good position heading into Week 15. A loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road meant that they ceded control of both the NFC and their division, but they still have a solid shot of making it to the January festivities. That being said, the Bears need to be at full strength to make a playoff push.

The Bears have added a quarterback to their injury report. Thankfully for them, it's not starter Caleb Williams. Instead, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has been given the questionable tag for their game against the Cleveland Browns due to an illness.

“Bears added QB Tyson Bagent to the injury report as questionable for today’s game against the Browns due to an illness,” Adam Schefter reported.

Bagent is most well-known for his rookie season with the Bears. Bagent became an early preseason favorite after the games, and Bagent even got to start a few games with then-starter Justin Fields being injured. The quarterback went 2-2 in his four starts, completing 65.7 % of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and a whopping six interceptions.

With Williams playing solid football as of late, the Bears have not needed to start Bagent this season. The backup quarterback has appeared in three games this season, all in blowouts as Chicago rested their starters. Chicago has played pretty well this season, sporting a 9-4 record through 14 weeks of the 2025 season.

With how competitive the NFC has been this season, Chicago's best bet of making it to the playoffs is by winning the NFC North. After facing the Browns this week, the Bears will have a rematch with the Packers, then they take on the 49ers and the Lions. It's a murderer's row of opponents for a team that's fighting for their playoff lives, but these Bears aren't your father's Bears.