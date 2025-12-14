The Chicago Bears are hoping to win the NFC North this season, and a win Sunday will help them do just that. Chicago is playing the Cleveland Browns, and getting a monster day from wideout DJ Moore. Moore is shutting up all his doubters, with a fabulous two-touchdown performance.

Caleb Williams finds DJ Moore for ANOTHER TD! WHAT A PLAY 🍿🤯 pic.twitter.com/RqwUfrtSVz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

One of Moore's touchdowns came on a gorgeous throw from Caleb Williams, who had to turn his body awkwardly to make the pass in traffic.

Chicago is 9-4 on the year, heading into Sunday's game against lowly Cleveland. The Bears are a close second behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. The Detroit Lions are nipping at Chicago's heels.

Moore is bouncing back from a lousy outing he had in Chicago's most recent game against the Packers. He had -4 receiving yards in Chicago's 28-21 loss. That loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Bears.

Bears hope to return to the NFC Playoffs this season

The Bears are doing very well this season under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. With Williams under center, Chicago has nearly doubled their win total from last season.

Chicago has a very tough schedule to wrap up the season, and a win on Sunday over Cleveland is critical. Bears fans are thrilled to see Moore do so well. Chicago is playing the Browns without wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is out hurt.

“Odunze was limited throughout practice this week and has been dealing with nagging foot and heel issues since October. Last week's game against the Packers was the first he has missed in his career,” ESPN reported before the clash with the Browns.

One person who is certainly happy for Moore is Chicago's head coach. Johnson was surprised by Moore's stat line in the team's loss to Green Bay.

“I thought he ran some pretty good routes over the course of the day, and we just couldn't give him the ball,” Johnson said, per ESPN. “Which, that was not the intent. I thought going into the game we might have had more for him than any other player in the offense. Was a little surprised at the end when I saw the stat sheet for one catch like he had.”

Odunze has been leading the Bears in receiving yards this season. Bears fans have to be happy seeing Moore pick up the slack, and hope the squad can pull out a win Sunday.