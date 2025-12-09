Even though they still have a shot at the playoffs, the Chicago Bears are still reeling from their 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. In particular, they are coming to terms with the game-defining interception by Keisean Nixon that led to the Packers winning.

Ironically, it allied Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. After the game, Johnson told ESPN 1000 that, when watching the film, the play call worked as intended, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Altogether, Cole Kmet's defender dropped down to cover D'Andre Swift. As a result, Nixon, who was guarding DJ Moore, switched gears and went to cover Kmet. Therefore, putting him in a position to grab the interception. Johnson had said that Caleb Williams would have thrown the touchdown had he seen Kmet a bit earlier on the play.

#Bears HC Ben Johnson said on @ESPN1000 that after watching the film, the final play-call idea worked: Cole Kmet’s defender dropped to D’Andre Swift, and DJ Moore’s defender, Keisean Nixon, made a heads-up play to cover Kmet and grab the INT. Johnson said that if Caleb had… https://t.co/GLXnO4mhzp pic.twitter.com/rTrB7eg8ME — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025

Later, LeFleur agreed that everything had panned out, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“We were playing for a run right there,” he said. “They threw a pass. It's one of those things where we guessed wrong, until we didn't.”

Article Continues Below

On Dec. 20, the Bears and Packers will face off one more time during the regular season.

The Bears are still within a shot of the playoffs .

With the loss, the Bears now stand at 9-4 and are the current 7th seed in the NFC. In the grand scheme of things, Chicago is still in a prime position to secure a playoff spot. Nevertheless, they do have some big games ahead of them.

In addition to playing the Packers one more time, Chicago has matchups against the 49ers and Lions. On Dec. 28, they will play the 49ers, and on Jan. 4, they will play the Lions. Their biggest games will be against Green Bay and Detroit.

If they win those games, they could win the NFC North for the first time since 2018.