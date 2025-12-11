On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers picked up a huge win over the Chicago Bears at home, securing a game-sealing interception of Caleb Williams in the closing moments to earn the victory. The Packers now sit in first place in the NFC North, but still have a road game against the Bears coming up in two weeks that could very well decide the division.

Unfortunately, the Packers have been dealing with some injury concerns for running back Josh Jacobs this week, which were addressed by head coach Matt LaFleur at Thursday's press conference.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs (knee) likely will miss his second straight day of practice, and they will see where he’s at tomorrow,” reported Rob Demovsky of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“He’s been battling through it. We’ll see,” said LaFleur.

Jacobs rushed for 86 yards on 20 carries in Sunday's win over the Bears, and although he hasn't necessarily lived all the way up to expectations as the Packers' running back this year, he's still a valuable weapon for their offense, ensuring that they aren't relying too heavily on Jordan Love and the passing game.

Up next for the Packers is a tough road game against one of the NFL's best defenses in the Denver Broncos, and it remains to be seen whether Jacobs will be able to go for that game. Green Bay would sure like to have him out there in the Mile High City.

Kickoff for that game is set for Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.