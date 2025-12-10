The Chicago Bears no longer have the lead in the NFC North after losing a 28-21 classic against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, but reinforcements are on their way for Ben Johnson and company for the final four weeks of their playoff push.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who missed the game against the Packers with a foot injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

The schedule lightens up a bit for the Bears in Week 15, as Chicago will take on the 3-10 Cleveland Browns as it looks for its 10th win of the season. Getting that win would not only be a big milestone for Johnson's squad, but it would also be one step closer to getting the Bears back in the playoffs.

Even after missing Week 14, Odunze is still comfortably the Bears' leading receiver in 2025 with 661 yards on 44 catches to go with six touchdowns. After Caleb Williams and the passing game struggled a little bit without Odunze on Sunday, but it's looking like he could be back against a very good Browns defense.

Odunze's 90 targets also lead all Bears pass-catchers by a mile, so it is clear that he is a focal point of Johnson's game plans and he is Williams' top target on the field at all times.

A Bears offense that started the season as one of the worst units in the league is now an above-average unit, and the running game is a big part of that. If the passing game can catch up, this could be a very dangerous offense in the playoffs, and getting Odunze back is a step in the right direction.

Sunday's game could be considered a must-win for the Bears before the schedule really heats up again during the final month of the season. Chicago closes the season with games against the Packers, 49ers and Lions, all teams it is fighting for playoff spots with, so getting its 10th win on Sunday is crucial against a struggling Browns squad.