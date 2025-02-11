The Chicago Bears have had a great start to their 2025 NFL offseason. It all started with the Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach, following that move with building a star-studded cast with former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen hired as the defensive coordinator. Free agency is next up for the Bears — where they certainly have their eyes on Chiefs lineman Trey Smith. After free agency, the Bears will be set to hit the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 10 pick. With that pick, the Bears are mocked to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, the best player they've had at the position in 40 years, per Chad Reuter on NFL.com.

“Chicago lands a legitimate starting left tackle to protect Caleb Williams and move defenders in the run game,” Reuter wrote. “He'll be the best player they've had at that spot since Jimbo Covert, the sixth overall pick of the 1983 NFL Draft.”

For Bears fans who remember Jimbo Covert, he was drafted with the sixth pick in 1983, blocking for one of the best running backs in NFL history: Walter Payton.

In his eight seasons with the Bears, he was an absolute force to be reckoned with, ending his career with two Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros, a Super Bowl ring, and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1980s Team.

Oh, and Covert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, making his name immortal in NFL history.

While this could be a lofty projection for Campbell, he has the potential to be the best lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a true mauler, the LSU product has some parts of his game that compare to Covert, but it's always tough to expect someone to make the Hall of Fame before they've been drafted.

Along with Campbell being compared to Covert, the likelihood of Campbell making it to the 10th pick is quite the stretch. In Reuter's mock, just two quarterbacks were selected in the top 10 picks, making the possibility that Campbell falls this far even less likely.

If he does, however, the Bears will truly have an offensive line worth getting excited about, especially under their new head coach.

At the start of the 2025 NFL season, Chicago could be trotting out this offensive line:

LT: Will Campbell (2025 NFL Draft)

Will Campbell (2025 NFL Draft) LG: Kevin Zeitler (free agency)

Kevin Zeitler (free agency) C: Drew Dalman (free agency)

Drew Dalman (free agency) RG: Trey Smith (free agency)

Trey Smith (free agency) RT: Darnell Wright

Sure, this could come across as unrealistic, but with the Bears having the fourth-most cap space in the NFL, per Spotrac, a lot of that money could — and should — be used on the trenches.

Caleb Williams led the league in sacks taken in his rookie season — and while some of those were certainly avoidable from the improvisational quarterback — the Bears' offensive line simply wasn't good enough in 2024.

If the Bears can attack free agency aggressively and land Campbell in the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFC North could be due for a new leader.