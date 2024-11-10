Chicago Bears fans are making their voices heard, and they aren't happy. Bears fans could be heard booing the offense during their game Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Bears faithful seemed frustrated with how many times Chicago was failing to move the football. Chicago's offensive coordinator Shane Waldron ran several screen pass plays in the first half that got snuffed out by the Patriots defense.

The fans weren't the only ones bewildered by the lack of offense. Bears reporters also posted to social media during the game to call out the play calling.

“It's 3rd/3. Why not run the ball forward to get 3 yards instead of go laterally and move yourself backwards by 2 yards?” ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin said on X, formerly Twitter.

Chicago is playing the Patriots at time of writing.

Bears looking for some wins with rookie QB Caleb Williams

Chicago is in a really tough NFC North division this season. The Bears are the last team in the division, despite a somewhat respectable 4-4 record.

The Bears are led this season by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams was selected no. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Bears fans have hope that he can get the team back to the postseason. This season Williams has 1,665 passing yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Chicago fans don't seem too happy with the offensive play calling this season, and the Patriots game is just another example of that. At time of writing, Williams has just 43 passing yards. That won't win the team a lot of games. Bears fans just want wins at this point, as the team is coming off of a frustrating 7-10 campaign in 2023.

One reason for the sluggish offense may be injuries. Chicago is really banged up on the offensive line in the Patriots contest. Four offensive linemen are out for the team Sunday, per NBC Sports.

Sunday is a big opportunity for the Bears to get a win over a struggling team. New England is just 2-7 on the year.