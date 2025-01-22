Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey took an unexpected shot at NFL play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, during a press conference on Wednesday. It started more as a response to a question about Tom Brady's inclusion on the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders Divisional Round broadcast.

“I don’t care who they put on,” he said, then added, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “When Joe Buck’s on, I turn the sound down.”

McCaskey's comment about Buck's on-air performance was sort of out of the blue, but the Bears owner likely didn't care for Brady's appearance, seeing as how the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner was heavily pursuing former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach.

With McCaskey hiring Johnson as Bears head coach earlier this week, it's uncertain if he'll continue to have any hard feelings toward Brady or the Raiders after trying to lure in Johnson.

Bears' George McCaskey introduces Ben Johnson as new HC

The Bears introduced Johnson as head coach this week, marking a fresh new chapter for the franchise after a disappointing conclusion in the 2024-25 season. Another coach who previously peaked the interest of the Raiders was former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who the Jets hired as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Johnson brings a strong offensive mindset that catapulted the Lions to the top of the NFC. The Bears expressed a sincere interest, and didn't waste any time making the hiring official, following Detroit's playoff elimination last Saturday.

McCaskey and the Bears organization's focus now shifts toward turning around the Bears' potential with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback. Johnson has already conveyed his eagerness to work with the young QB in his second NFL campaign, exuding confidence that he will reinvigorate his untapped potential as the franchise player.