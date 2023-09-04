Joe Buck's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. Buck is a popular sportscaster who currently works for ESPN. He is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner and a three-time NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Joe Buck's net worth in 2023.

Joe Buck's net worth in 2023 is $35 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Joe Buck was born on April 25, 1969, in St. Petersburg, Fla. He's the son of Hall of Fame baseball and football announcer Jack Buck. Joe Buck studied at St. Louis Country Day School. After graduating high school, Buck attended Indiana University.

Joe Buck's early career as a sportscaster

Buck started his sportscasting career with the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate Louisville Redbirds, which are now known as the Louisville Bats. For the organization, Buck worked as a play-by-play announcer.

Furthermore, Buck also covered the University of Missouri basketball broadcasts, the St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts, and ESPN's coverage of the Triple-A All-Star game. In addition to these, Buck also worked for television stations KMOV, KMOX Radio, and FSN Midwest.

Joe Buck works with FOX

In 1994, FOX hired the budding sportscaster when he was only 25 years old, becoming the youngest announcer to call NFL games before becoming also the youngest to call the MLB's World Series. Buck earned at least $6 million and as much as $7 million on an annual basis while working for the sports channel. Buck would go on to become a fixture in FOX's NFL and MLB sports coverages.

But apart from the NFL and the MLB, Buck eventually made his way into FOX's golf coverage, particularly the United States Golf Association telecasts. As part of the broadcast team, Buck covered a total of five U.S. Open Championships.

In addition to NFL, MLB, and the USGA coverages, Buck also covered bass fishing tournaments. With FOX, Buck earned seven Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality – Play-by-Play.

Joe Buck signs with HBO Sports

In 2009, Buck signed a deal with HBO Sports. It's unknown how much the deal exactly paid the veteran sportscaster. However, with HBO Sports, Buck was assigned to host the sports-related talk show Joe Buck Live.

Joe Buck Live featured some of the most popular celebrities, including Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, football stars Brett Favre, John Elway, Dan Marino, Chad Ochocinco, and many more. Unfortunately, the talk show would eventually be canceled by HBO Sports after just three months.

Joe Buck is hired by ESPN

After Buck's deal with FOX expired, Buck opted to sign with rival sports network ESPN. Given Buck's stacked resume as a sportscaster, it isn't surprising that he was also highly sought after by several sports media companies. In fact, ESPN and Buck agreed to a lucrative five-year contract worth at least $60 million. However, the deal reportedly could be worth as much as $75 million.

With ESPN, Buck covered several NFL games, including becoming part of the broadcast team for Monday Night Football. For Monday Night Football alone, ESPN is already paying him an annual paycheck of $15 million. In addition to this, Buck was also part of the team that reported the PGA Championships.

He was also supposed to cover MLB games for ESPN. However, Buck reportedly refused to oblige to ESPN's request.

Buck claimed “I’m ready to move on from that part of my life. I’ve done baseball broadcasting since I was 19, professionally. I feel like I’ve done all I could do there. If someday I wanna go back and call a few games – maybe. But I don’t have that itch. I love the sport. I love watching it. I’m so glad I did it. I’m proud of how and what I did, but I don’t have that desire at the moment to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over.”

Jack Buck's endorsement deals

Given Buck's popularity as a sportscaster, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with the eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner. In the past, he has appeared in the commercials of the National Car Rental, Halls, hotel brand Holiday Inn and beer brand Budweiser.

Hosting the Joe Buck Classic

But while Buck has established himself as one of the most seasoned sportscasters in the industry, the eight-time Sports Emmy Award-winning sportscaster also finds ways to give back to the society. Ever since 2000, Buck has served as the host of the golf tournament called the Joe Buck Classic.

Since it was founded, the tournament has raised at least $5 million. The proceeds are used to help fund the St. Louis Children's Hospital.

