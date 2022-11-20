Published November 20, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite a valiant effort in Week 11, the Chicago Bears could not secure the victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. A late interception by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins proved to be the difference maker that gave the Bears and quarterback Justin Fields their eighth loss of the 2022 NFL season. To add insult to injury, reporting in the game’s aftermath indicates that Fields sustained a shoulder injury in the second half of Week 11’s contest, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Fields finished the day with a total of 153 passing yards and one touchdown and interception apiece, in addition to 83 yards rushing and a score on the ground. Following the game, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the second-year gunslinger out of Ohio State was taken off the field on a medical cart en route to being evaluated by medical personnel. While the severity of the injury is unknown as of this writing, a potential shoulder injury for Fields could carry massive ramifications.

The breakout QB entered Sunday’s matchup amid a midseason renaissance, tossing for 1489 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with an eye-popping total of 749 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference. With Week 11’s totals accounted for, Fields is less than 200 rushing yards from being only the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1000 yards, potentially joining Michael Vick and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

