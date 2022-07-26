Robert Quinn makes training camp decision amid trade rumors

The Chicago Bears have had quite an interesting offseason. They lost some of their best players in trade and free agency, and seem to be undergoing a mini-rebuild of sorts. The more encouraging decision is that they have decided to fully hand over the offense to Justin Fields after not fully commiting to him last season.

Despite that, there is still some turmoil surrounding the Bears as training camp rolls around. Star pass rusher Robert Quinn had been subject to trade rumors for much of the offseason, and those were only heightened when he didn’t show up for mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason. Quinn has a hefty salary for the 2022 season, and many wondered if the Bears would ultimately end up trying to move Quinn before the season began.

All eyes were on Robert Quinn to see if he would show up for training camp. If he held out, it would seem as if a trade could be a possibility. But those rumors have been tempered a bit, as Quinn has opted to show up for training camp, rather than not showing up entirely.

#Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn has reported to training camp, per source. Quinn, who had 18 1/2 sacks in 2021, skipped last month’s mandatory minicamp. He’s due $12.9 million in 2022. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

Whether or not this completely eliminates Robert Quinn’s name from trade rumors remains to be seen. Quinn could still opt to now practice, and Bears GM Ryan Poles even admitted he doesn’t know whether or not Quinn wants to be traded. Poles did say he hopes that Quinn showing up to camp indicates that he wants to stay with the team moving forward.

Has Robert Quinn expressed a desire to be traded? Poles: "I haven't had that convo with him. I would hope that he wants to be here. Nothings changed on that part." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 26, 2022

Regardless, the Quinn trade rumors should at least be put on hold for the time being. He still has a pretty large salary that Chicago may ultimately want to move, and if he doesn’t practice, there’s a real chance those rumors could flare right up again quite quickly.