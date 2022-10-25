Interest in Robert Quinn appears to continue to grow around the NFL. According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Chicago Bears defensive end is getting plenty of attention from other teams which are looking to shore up their stop units before the end of the 2022 NFL season. However, trading for Quinn would be easier said than done due to at least few factors, mainly concerning his large contract.

“Continue to hear #Bears DE Robert Quinn as a trade candidate from several teams. The biggest hurdle right now is Quinn’s $18.2M cap hit for 2023 and where Ryan Poles stands on that. Terrific player who had 18.5 sacks last season and would certainly help a contender.”

Robert Quinn signed a five-year deal with the Bears worth $70 million back in March 2020. In October 2021, he agreed to convert a portion of his salary into a signing bonus to help the Bears create more legroom in their cap space, but is still an expensive get.

In the 2022 season, Quinn has a cap hit of $17.13 million and will have cap hits of $18.2 million and $17.23 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Bears are not exactly viewed as Super Bowl contenders just yet and might take at least a couple more seasons to become one, so they don’t seem to have a timeline that fits that of Quinn’s. For one, Quinn is 32 and will be 33 when the 2023 NFL season kicks in. Plus, there are doubts whether he could get to the form he had in 2022 — when he had 18.5 sacks — again. So far this season, Quinn only has a sack across seven games.

There are playoff contenders out there who would love to add Robert Quinn, so it might just be a matter of time before the Bears let him go via a trade.