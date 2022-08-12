Bears’ Roquan Smith trade situation gets more awkward with bizarre twist

Roquan Smith desires a trade from the Chicago Bears due to a dispute over his contract extension. The situation remains unresolved and is taking a weird turn.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, someone is calling opposing teams to see what their interest is in a Smith trade. The person is not an agent and could create complications.

“Per a league source, a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest,” writes Florio. “It’s a problem for two reasons. First, the person isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent. He can’t represent Smith or any other player. Second, Smith has not received permission to seek a trade. Basically, the person is setting up a potential tampering trap for any team that either engages in conversations regarding Smith or fails to promptly notify the Bears of the impermissible contact.”

Whether this is a Bears fan going rogue, a rival front office doing some illegal reconnaissance or something else entirely, this situation could become more difficult.

Roquan Smith has emerged as a star linebacker but the Bears are not meeting his contract demands. The 25-year-old has one more year on his contract and desires to be paid. With 302 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, seven sacks and three interceptions over the last two seasons, his body of work shows that he is worthy of a big payday.