The Los Angeles Rams have tempered their aggressive trade tactics since the Super Bowl LVI run. Yet that doesn't mean Les Snead and the front office don't ignore trades. Even with training camp coming.

Los Angeles traded out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and landed Terrance Ferguson. The rookie tight end gives Matthew Stafford a new target, plus Sean McVay a new weapon to draw plays for.

Yet Ferguson may not be the final trade in the City of Angels. The Rams can still clear up financial room ahead of 2025 training camp. Or even land a big star.

There's one obvious trade candidate inside the “Rams House” before the team reports to Loyola Marymount.

Veteran defender is Rams trade candidate

Kamren Curl was a late addition to the Rams' defense one year ago. Now he's facing a nebulous future as the temperatures rise in Southern California.

The safety delivered mixed results in his Rams debut of 2024. Madden NFL '26 didn't help matters either for Curl. The trailer of the game depicted Curl missing a tackle. Which forced Curl to roast the popular video game on X (formerly Twitter).

But Madden has nothing to do with why Curl is an obvious trade candidate here.

Curl watched his tackle production dip. He went from piling 115 tackles in 2023 with the Washington Commanders to 79 as a Ram. Granted he played in front of a stout front seven featuring prized rookie Jared Verse setting the tone.

But that type of drop in tackles is one alarm that sets off for Curl. But there's two more factors that increase his chances of getting traded.

Rams have DB room to address, including familiar face

Jalen Ramsey is still out there as a trade candidate. Ramsey is still labeled the one perfect move for the Rams ahead of camp. The All-Pro cornerback even performs offseason workouts at USC and UCLA — meaning he's still connected out west.

But Snead and the Rams need to clear room to bring back Ramsey. Curl is already in danger of getting cut. Now there's trade leverage the Rams can consider.

Curl carries a cap hit of $4.75 million according to Spotrac. He'll earn $2.5 million in base salary too. Curl enters one more year on his two-year contract.

But there's another deal to address. Quentin Lake is the more established safety star next to Curl. Lake remains on his rookie deal. He's up for an extension and the Rams must decide how quick they want to move in locking in Lake.

L.A. can attempt the two-for-one special in luring back Ramsey and extending Lake. But that means Curl rises as the odd man out. Ramsey becomes a contender to move around including at safety in this defense. He'll win back his coveted “star” position as the most versatile Rams defender.

Ramsey could force Curl out. Lake's pending extension also adds to the murkiness surrounding Curl. The Miami Dolphins, though, gain a veteran safety if they attempt a swap of Ramsey. Miami likely wants draft capital to sweeten a Ramsey trade. But Curl is on location change watch.