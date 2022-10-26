Roquan Smith’s immediate reaction to Robert Quinn trade to Eagles

The Chicago Bears have made a major move in trading veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the trade was taking place, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was given the news of the move.

Smith and Quinn have seemingly grown close during their time on the Bears together. When Smith learned of the trade, he grew emotional during his press conference.

Via Bears Insider’s Sean Hammond:

Roquan Smith: “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. … D**m. Crazy.”

Roquan Smith: “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. … Damn. Crazy.” Really tough moment to witness. pic.twitter.com/1RNHrOnGiZ — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

Smith has spent the last two and a half seasons playing alongside Quinn. The two were a dynamic duo at times last season. In their time together in 2022, they were still a force. Through seven games, Smith has recorded 78 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 total sacks. On the other side, Quinn recorded eight total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

With the arrival of other young pass rushers, Quinn saw his role with the Bears somewhat decrease. In the deal to acquire him, the Eagles sent the Bears a 2023-fourth-round pick.

Quinn, who is now 32 years old, has been among the best edge rushers in the NFL. His absence will be felt immediately along this Bears defense. In 2021, he recorded 49 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 22 quarterback hits, and 18.5 total sacks in 16 games.

With the Bears headed towards a rebuild, Smith could be the next player they move on from. After failing to reach a new deal in the offseason, the 25-year-old linebacker could find a new home in the offseason.