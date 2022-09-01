Roquan Smith’s new outlook on contract, trade request will fire up Bears fans for 2022 season

Roquan Smith requesting a trade from the Chicago Bears almost made the 2022 season a lot murkier for the NFL’s oldest team. Fortunately, the star linebacker is now on board with the team and ready to move forward.

The lack of a contract extension prompted Smith to ask for a trade, saying that the negotiation tactics from the front office were not respectful. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, Smith is now focused on the upcoming season and just wants to continue excelling on the field.

“I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” Roquan Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on now, having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”

The Bears drafted Smith eighth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and he has been everything they had hoped for, making the Second Team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons and continuing the team’s tradition of star linebackers. Chicago should be very thankful that he is turning the other cheek after stalled contract extension talks and is willing to continue playing for the team.

Smith will be the Bears’ key player as they move forward without Khalil Mack and try to rebuild the offense around second-year quarterback Justin Fields.