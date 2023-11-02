Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke highly of defensive players Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat after the NFL trade deadline.

The Chicago Bears are amid a troubling season with their 2-6 record. Although, not all hope is lost. Chicago has players with high potential for success on the roster. Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat are two of these players. The Bears recently acquired Sweat at the NFL trade deadline, while Johnson was rumored to be sent away. Now, GM Ryan Poles speaks in high favor of them both.

Ryan Poles is optimistic about the Bears following the trade deadline

First, Poles discussed one of the reasons the Bears retained Johnson on the roster:

“I don't want to lose Jaylon Johnson. If I were to lose Johnson, I would like to have a high chance of hitting on another Jaylon Johnson, which to me, is a late-first, early second [draft pick],” Poles said, per Kevin Fishbain.

Chicago drafted Johnson with the 5oth pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Johnson has grown into a core piece of the Bears defense. The 24-year-old has 15 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, and 4 passes defended so far during the 2023-24 season.

Poles was also optimistic about signing Montez Sweat to a contract extension, saying he feels “really confident” a deal can get done, per Colleen Kane.

Like Johnson, Sweat should make valuable contributions to Chicago's defense. The fifth-year veteran has 21 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles halfway through the season. He adds depth and experience to an injured and distraught Bears defense.

Ryan Poles' public favor of the two Bears defensive players is a sign the franchise is heading in the right direction. Within time, Chicago will be one of the most competitive teams in the NFL again.