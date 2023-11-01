While the Bears bolstered their defense by trading for Montez Sweat, they put themselves in a tough spot with Jaylon Johnson.

As trade rumors were swirling around Jaylon Johnson, the Bears went out and traded for former Washington Commanders defensive lineman Montez Sweat. But with both Bears set to be free agents this offseason, Johnson knows that things could get dificult.

If Sweat were to get an extension before Johnson, the cornerback says he wouldn't take it personally. However, he knows that the Bears have to spend money on someone and that he is just looking to ensure that he is taken care of, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Honestly I didn't really think too much of it. I think it'll be a different situation in the sense that, I know he's up for a contract as well,” Johnson said. “It'd be a different situation if it was a trade and then signed. That would be in a sense I feel like something I'd feel moreso than just an initial trade. I know the opportunity's there, somebody has to get paid.”

Johnson needs answers

Johnson was a second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He has started 45 games for the team since, racking up 143 tackles, 35 passes defended and three interceptions. Two of those interceptions have come this season.

The cornerback is a staple of Chicago's secondary and is currently operating as the team's CB1. If the Bears were to lose Johnson, their pass defense would take a major hit. However, Johnson was not drafted by the Bears' current regime. While he's a great player, he may not fit the mold their looking for. Still, not trading him at the deadline shows that Chicago is at least hopeful for an extension.

Montez Sweat is the Bears' shiny new toy however. Especially after dealing a second-round pick to get him, Chicago wll hope he doesn't leave town anytime soon. The Bears have the most cap space in the NFL and could theoretically sign both players to extension. At the end of the day, Jaylon Johnson just wants a resolution.