The Bears have reunited Shane Waldron with Kerry Joseph, as he is now the team's new quarterbacks coach.

The Chicago Bears have a massive decision to make when it comes to the future of their offense this offseason, and unsurprisingly, they have been hard at work revamping their coaching staff on that side of the ball already. After hiring Shane Waldron to be their new offensive coordinator, the Bears quickly moved to reunite him with another former Seattle Seahawks coach.

Waldron served as the Seahawks offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, but he was lured away to join the Bears and work in the same position early on this offseason. Waldron will play a big role in developing Justin Fields, or whoever were to replace him, so it makes sense that he should have some familiarity on his staff with him, which is why Chicago hired Kerry Joseph to be the teams new quarterbacks coach.

So if Chicago drafts a QB at No. 1 overall, the duo that will develop him is now set: Shane Waldron and Kerry Joseph. https://t.co/zRrU3Wj6pU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2024

Joseph had been coaching with the Seahawks since 2020, and he had been their assistant quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. Now, Joseph will be the leader of the Bears quarterbacks room, and regardless of whether it's Fields or someone else leading Chicago's offense, he is going to have his work cut out for him in his new role.

While Fields had a strong 2023 campaign, the Bears have the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which gives them the opportunity to select USC's Caleb Williams, who is widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in this draft. The Bears have to figure out which direction they are going to go here first, but once they do, it will be up to Shane Waldron and Kerry Joseph to ensure that their offense takes a step forward in 2024.