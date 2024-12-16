The Chicago Bears have not had the 2024 campaign that they originally hoped for. Chicago is 4-9 heading into a huge Monday Night Football matchup against the Vikings. The Bears could really use a win to put an end to their long streak of losing games. Even if they don't, the Bears do have some silver lining tied to their long losing streak.

The Bears have achieved an NFL first during their seven-game losing streak, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Chicago is the only team in league history to lose seven consecutive games without committing multiple turnovers in any of their loses.

“It's … interesting, is the way I put it,” Williams said about the team's losing streak. “I've never had a streak like this of losing.”

Williams also shared how he has approached being in such a long losing streak. This is the first time Williams has ever had to deal with this level of adversity.

“So I ask questions,” Williams said. “I do understand that this is, one, my first time being a part of something like this, of losing and this streak going, so I ask questions to the guys that may have lost a bunch of games in a row like this or had losing seasons. I ask them questions because the more knowledge that I have prepares me for the future if this ever comes close to something like this again.”

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown praises Caleb Williams

Williams' attention to detail has not gone unnoticed by interim head coach Thomas Brown.

“I would say that [he is throwing a lot of passes] and also he's not playing scared,” Brown said. “He's ripping some footballs into tight windows. I think it's probably even more impressive. It's not like he's sitting back there not taking an opportunity. [He's] taking chances down the field.”

Brown said he encourages Williams to be take calculated risks on the field.

“We always talk about trying to find ways to be aggressive, not reckless. There is a fine line between the two of them. I think his progression when it comes to understanding the offense operation-wise, but also just let it rip, has been positive for us.”

Regardless, Williams holds himself to high standards. He is still looking for ways to improve, despite Brown's praise.

“There's small mistakes that — maybe the snap point of certain motions and things like that — that I can get better at,” Williams said. “That means a lot to a defense if we're having fast motion where we snap it, it means a lot to the other side of the ball. Being detailed, being on point, you can always get better and grow from there.”

Chicago may not have a chance to compete in the playoffs in 2024, but they still have plenty to play for

The Bears take on the Vikings at 8PM ET on Monday in Minneapolis.