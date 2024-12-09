The Chicago Bears lost 38-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. While the season was likely over anyway, Thomas Brown's coaching debut was poor. They only managed four yards in the first half, were losing 24-0 by halftime, and never kept the game competitive. Brown spoke about his first game running the Bears and the brutal performance.

“We got our butts kicked,” Brown said, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “There’s no other way to say it. We’ll always be straightforward, honest and open about things that transpired.”

Brown continued, “But we got to do a better job of putting together a better game plan on both sides of the ball so we can execute better and obviously challenge our guys to be at their best and also encourage those guys and also demand that we still stay unified. This is a grown man’s business.”

Brown got the interim head coaching role because of his excellent run as the offensive coordinator. Caleb Williams had his best three games after Shan Waldron was fired and Brown was seen as the reason why. And then Matt Eberflus fumbled the end of their Thanksgiving loss to the Lions and he was canned.

Thomas Brown should stay with the Bears despite brutal game

The Bears should be aggressive in finding their next head coach. They believe that Williams is the answer at quarterback and he has had a few games that prove he can be. With veteran options like Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick available, the Bears can swing big for a head coach. But they should not let Brown walk from the offensive coordinator role.

A poor end to this season might be perfect for the Bears, as long as Williams improves from his Week 14 performance. It will help their draft position and keep Brown from being a permanent head coach option. The last thing a team wants is to be in the situation the Raiders are in, with a coach in over his head because he had a solid interim run.

As the offensive coordinator, Brown was excellent. Even with the issues at head coach and on defense, Williams took significant steps forward. Ownership should not balk at paying Brown a lot of money to be the offensive coordinator. He is from the coveted Shanahan tree and could be a great playcaller.

Thomas Brown's first game as the Bears interim head coach did not go to plan. That might be a good thing for Caleb Williams moving forward.