In a highly disappointing season for the Chicago Bears, fingers have been pointed at plenty of people within the organization. First, Shane Waldron got fired, and many thought the offense would look better. Then, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus, and fans thought the team would look better after his departure. Now, as Bears fans dig up dirt on general manager Ryan Poles, his seat appears to be getting hotter. However, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams shared why he still believes in the team's general manager, per CHGO Bears on X.

“The amount he cares about us— the Chicago Bears— and wanting to win is why my faith is in him,” Williams said Thursday.

And while Bears fans on X might not agree with Williams, it's safe to say the rookie quarterback has a different perspective on this than others.

Though fans are quick to jump on the train of firing everyone with a ding in their resume, Williams has faith in the Bears‘ general manager that he will fix this team after their disheartening 2024 season.

Bear QB Caleb Williams vouches for GM Ryan Poles, fans ready to move on

As a former practice squad member of the Bears, Poles has a strong connection to the team he now manages. However, as a former offensive lineman, fans are starting to worry about his ability to evaluate players in the trenches.

Since taking over the Bears' general manager position in Jan. 2022, Chicago's offensive line has been one of the weakest parts of this team. In fact, he's had quarterbacks lead the league in sacks twice in his three seasons as the Bears' general manager.

In 2022, Justin Fields led the NFL in sacks with 55. Now, Williams has been sacked a league-leading 56 times with four games remaining just two seasons later.

Sure, both quarterbacks are partially to blame for all of the sacks, but so is Poles.

Throughout his three seasons as the team's general manager, Poles hasn't used the massive amounts of offseason cap space to bolster up a consistently underperforming offensive line.

Darnell Wright was a strong addition to the offensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft, but there aren't many bright spots when looking at Poles' ability to strengthen the trenches.

While the Bears' trade with the Carolina Panthers will remain one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history, it takes more than one blockbuster trade to be a competent general manager.

And although Poles' time with the Bears has brought upon a mixture of feelings, the team's starting quarterback has faith in Chicago's general manager to get everything straightened out.