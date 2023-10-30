Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood. It happened when Edmunds' teammate, the 6-foot-6 Gervon Dexter Sr. stumbled and landed on the knee of the veteran.

It took some time before Edmunds was able to stand up and walk on his own to Chicago's bench. That was a great sign already for Edmunds, but he's still not in the clear. At the very least, he appears to have escaped a serious injury, as further evidenced by the fact that he managed to return to the field.

After the Bears-Chargers game, the pain of the injury enveloped Edmunds, but sounded encouraged about the outlook of his injury when he spoke to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

Tremaine Edmunds was in serious pain in the locker room after the game Sunday night. I asked him if the right knee injury he suffered in the second half scared him right when it happened.

“Yeah. As I’m sure it would everybody. But it could definitely be worse than what it is now. Like I said, I’ll know tomorrow as far as what it looks like inside. I’m blessed definitely to be walking right now.”

For Edmunds to be thankful for the simple fact that he can still stand and walk speaks a lot about the intensity of the fear he felt during that scary moment on the field.

Edmunds will have several days to rest up his banged-up body before the Bears, who lost to the Chargers, 30-13, get back to action in Week 9 versus the New Orleans Saints on the road.