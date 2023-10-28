The Chicago Bears travel to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Chargers prediction and pick.

What is one thing both of these teams have in common? Their latest wins were against the Las Vegas Raiders. Chicago defeated the Raiders 30-12 in a blowout game in Week 7 as former DII star Tyler Bagent started his first career game. He threw for 162 yards and a touchdown and that was all that was needed because of their dominant rush attack that evening. The Bears are now (2-5) on the season and potentially a win away from a three-way tie for second in the NFC North if the Vikings were to lose against the Packers.

The Chargers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in another close battle last weekend. Now (2-4) on the season, three of their four losses were to the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Chiefs. Those are very good teams. The Bolts are home for primetime in a game they are supposed to win. However, if you have paid any attention to this team over the last few years you know that it doesn't matter who the opponent is, the game will be close. LA needs this win badly to put them back in AFC contention.

Here are the Bears-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Chargers Odds

Chicago Bears: +8.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Chargers Week 8

Time: 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT

TV: NBC

TV: NBC

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears can cover this spread easily if they have the same rushing success they had against Vegas. They ran for 179 yards and D'Onta Foreman added 89 of it with two touchdowns. It sucks we won't see the Herbert vs Herbert matchup as Khalil Herbert remains on the IR. That has allowed Foreman to take over and he seems to take advantage of these opportunities. The Chargers allow 96.8 rush yards per game (which isn't bad at 10th in the NFL) but should still allow for this rush attack to remain in rhythm. Roschon Johnson will play this week.

Bagent will need to play mistake-free football and now allow for the Bolts to get any free points. He will need to target DJ Moore as often as possible. Going against the Chargers' secondary matches up well for Moore. He could have a field day if the game plan allows it.

The defense will be without Jaquan Baker, Terell Smith, and potentially Eddie Jackson on Sunday. The secondary desperately needs Jackson out there or Justin Herbert and company could have a field day. The Chargers offense has struggled the last two weeks but they are more than capable of getting back on track in this matchup. LA is 15th in scoring while already having their bye.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

This is a large spread for the Bolts to cover. The two wins for the Chargers this season came against the Minnesota Vikings (28-24) and the Raiders (24-17). It's been since late last season when the Bolts won comfortably and this is supposed to be the game where they put it all together. The Bears are banged up. Without Justin Fields, LA should be able to get stops on defense and score points. However, it's just never easy with this franchise.

The Chargers average 385.3 yards per game with a majority of it coming from Herbert and the pass game. Despite not having Austin Ekeler for most of the season the Bolts have seen success from backup Josh Kelly. He leads the team with 284 yards on 65 carries and has two TDs. One of them was huge against the Chiefs last week and the Bolts will need Kelly and Ekeler to be used in the gameplan heavily this week.

The Chargers' secondary is among the worst in the NFL. Michael Davis has struggled big time this year and LA will need him to get back on track on Sunday night. If Brandon Staley's defense allows a lot of points and loses this game then his job will seriously be on the hot seat.

Final Bears-Chargers Prediction & Pick

I really do believe Staley is coaching for his job Sunday night on primetime. His roster is talented but they can not get over the hump for whatever reason. He said he will continue to call plays so we will see if it pans out against an offense with their stars banged up. However, the Bears are more than capable of keeping this a one-score game at the finish despite whether they lose or not.

Final Bears-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Bears +8.5 (-110)