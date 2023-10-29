Tyson Bagent stepped in for an injured Justin Fields and helped lead the Chicago Bears to an impressive win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He's set to start again in Week 8 and has generated some buzz around the locker room since taking over as starter.

But it sounds like an anonymous teammate believes that Bagent is the next Brock Purdy, according to Adam Schefter. In fact, some teammates weren't “surprised” by Bagent's performance against the Raiders.

“It wasn't a surprise to anyone around the Bears to see Tyson Bagent play well during last Sunday's win over the Raiders. One Bears player predicted in training camp that Bagent would turn out to be ‘the next Brock Purdy'. Bagent's second NFL start comes tonight vs. the Chargers.”

Brock Purdy stepped in as the San Francisco 49ers starter after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo fell to injury. Purdy played so well that the coaching staff ultimately decided to make him the full-time starter.

So, the comparison makes sense considering Bagent's start to his career is roughly the same as Purdy's. However, if teammates are saying this about Bagent, what does this mean for Justin Fields?

As of now, Fields is nursing a dislocated thumb and rumors are that he could be back by Week 9. But if Tyson Bagent balls out against the Chargers in a primetime game, Chicago may consider keeping Bagent in the starting lineup regardless if Fields is healthy.

This is all speculation for now, but this could be a situation to monitor.