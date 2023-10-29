Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss the Week 8 primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to his dislocated thumb injury, but he may be back on the field for the Bears in practice next week, according to Ian Rapoport.

“There's a chance Fields returns to practice next week,” Rapoport said. “He's getting better grip strength. He's getting closer, but no guarantees he's on the game field next week.”

The Bears take on the Saints in Week 9, and it sounds like there's a possibility Fields will be ready for that matchup. Replacing Fields last week was undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who led the team to victory in his first start over the Las Vegas Raiders. If Bagent can help the Bears pull off the upset on Sunday night, perhaps Chicago could afford to let Fields get to full 100 percent strength and keep riding the hot hand.

When will Justin Fields take over for Tyson Bagent?

Justin Fields suffered the thumb injury in a Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears don't have a Bye week until much later in the season in Week 13, so that likely won't be put into consideration for Fields's timetable to return to game action.

The Bears have some important games ahead, including two divisional matchups with NFC North rival Detroit Lions in Weeks 11 and 14. At 2-5, the Bears are still in the hunt with plenty of football left to be played. While the season has been disappointing, the Bears have shown signs of life in recent weeks and could potentially make a push when Justin Fields returns to the lineup from his thumb injury.