Tyson Bagent is set to start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears once again while Justin Fields nurses his thumb injury. But from the sounds of it, the team is liking what they're seeing from the undrafted rookie.

In fact, star wide receiver DJ Moore had nothing but nice things to say about Bagent. He was ultimately impressed by the way the young quarterback demanded the huddle, per Josh Schrok of NBC Sports Chicago.

“He’s just got this cool kind of swagger about him. When he comes in the huddle, he's confident, loud, and makes everybody feel like, OK, we've got a chance to go execute on this play, and he does that every time he steps in the huddle. I mean, every play was pretty good last week with him, and looking forward to seeing him do again this week.”

Tyson Bagent stepped in for Fields in Week 7 and played well. Chicago relied on the run game and utilized a ton of short passes to get Tyson Bagent comfortable. It turned out to be a successful game plan as the Bears routed the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12.

The undrafted rookie quarterback targeted Moore nine times, where the star receiver hauled in eight receptions for 54 yards. They seemed to have a solid connection throughout the game and it should translate in Week 8 when the Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

These two have seemingly grown a rapport since the start of the season. Moore essentially welcomed Bagent with open arms.

DJ Moore claims that he “used to just mess with Tyson in the locker room. Even before like the whole backup and stuff like that came around. I used to talk to Tyson and he used to chuckle. I don’t know if I was too funny to him or not funny enough with him.”

Meanwhile, the rookie quarterback just wasn't sure how to handle the interactions when they first met. However, Bagent appreciates what Moore had done considering the star receiver has had his back from the get-go.

“I feel like, I mean, he's one of the best in the world. I think incoming undrafted guy from D-II. You could be a little, not star-struck, but just kind of you realize when he's around and just even how cool he was to have just a casual conversation with me almost immediately, like in OTAs in the sauna and stuff like that. Once Justin went down [Moore] was just one of those dudes who just really had my back, loved me up to the media and did all the things to make me feel good and confident and I appreciate that.”

The Bears take on the Chargers in what could be an electric Sunday Night Football matchup. Look for Bagent and Moore to keep the chemistry cooking while Justin Fields nurses his injury.