The Chicago Bears recently attempted to address their offensive ineptitude by firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron's uninventive schemes had drawn the ire of the Bears fanbase throughout this season, one that started out with immense promise but recently hit a new low point with a blowout home loss to the New England Patriots.

While he's shown flashes of the skills that allowed him to be the number one pick in last year's draft, quarterback Caleb Williams has largely been a disappointment in his rookie season, particularly when it comes to decision making and forcing plays that aren't there. Recently, legendary NFL quarterback Kurt Warner took to the Dan Patrick Show with an assessment that is sure to rile up Bears fans.

“I think we see so often in this league, slated to be the starter we throw them in and they don't have the tools, they don't have the information, the skill set that they need to succeed at the NFL level,” said Warner. “So a lot of these guys are simply what I call surviving. It's like, here, take the ball and run out there and try to do whatever you can to be successful without us giving you the tools that you need to be able to do it.”

Warner then broke down why he believes that it may beneficial for the Bears to bench Williams.

“I think it could be beneficial to let Caleb step back and to let him kind of see how it's done, get acclimated with what the speed is and what the complexity is, and what we're asking him to do within these Pro offenses,” said Warner. “Then when he's reinserted he is in a position to fully succeed which is both beneficial for him and obviously beneficial for the organization as well.”

Can the Bears turn things around?

There's almost no chance of the Bears actually pulling a Carolina Panthers and benching their number one overall pick quarterback; however, there's no doubt that Chicago was looking to see a little bit more from the former Heisman Trophy winner with the USC Trojans.

Of course, Williams is still just over halfway through his rookie season and there is plenty of time for him to improve and turn into the generational prospect he was touted to be sooner rather than later.

Chicago will next take the field on Sunday at home vs the Green Bay Packers.