The Chicago Bears fired Shane Waldron on Tuesday and since then, the rumor train is in full operation. According to Marc Silverman, a longtime Chicago sports radio guy, he dropped some intriguing information about the state of the organization.



“After talking to a few people with knowledge of the situation, players went to Matt Eberflus & Ryan Poles asking them to make a change at offensive coordinator. There have also been a few veteran players requesting (Tyson) Bagent starts.” Rumors had circled for the past few weeks due to the disappointing performance.

After starting the season 4-2, they dropped their last three games. In the latter two games, no offensive touchdowns were scored. Those games were also against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

We will update this story with more information soon.