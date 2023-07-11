Coming off of a 3-14 season, the Chicago Bears knew that sweeping changes had to be made to their roster. The Bears made sure to add talented weapons on both side of the ball.

Offensively, Chicago traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore and went on to select offensive tackle Darnell Wright with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Defensively, their free agency class was highlighted by linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.

But for all the additions Chicago has made, there must eventually be subtractions. With training camp approaching, the Bears must focus on narrowing down their roster. Even the team with the roster record in the league last season must trim the fat.

If Chicago wants to turn things around, they know they need only the best on their roster. These three players are in danger of being cut before their Bears season even began.

Jaylon Jones – CB

The Bears signed Jones as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. While he saw plenty of action, his performance could keep Jones' tenure in Chicago brief.

Jones appeared in 16 games with the Bears, starting four. He made 47 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. The cornerback earned a poor 48.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Heading into the upcoming season, Chicago already has their CB1 in Jaylon Johnson. Rookie Tyrique Stephenson should line up next to him while Kyler Gordon mans the lot. With fellow cornerbacks such as Kindle Vidor and Josh Blackwell on the roster, there simply won't be enough room for Jones.

Trestan Ebner – RB

While the Bears lost David Montgomery in free agency, they still found a way to bulk up their running back room. With numerous potential options, Tristan Ebner might face the same fate as Jones and simply not have a spot on the team.

Chicago retained Khalil Herbert from last year's squad. They signed both D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer before selecting Roschon Johnson in the 2023 NFL Draft. All four of those players are currently higher than Ebner on the depth chart and are poised to see serious action.

Ebner was a sixth-round pick by the Bears last season. As a rookie he had just 24 carries for 54 yards. With more depth in Chicago's backfield, Ebner is looking like the odd man out.

Velus Jones Jr. – WR

As a third-round pick by the Bears just last season, Velus Jones Jr. should be in line for a sophomore leap. However, his rookie performance cast a dark shadow on the WR and has him firmly on the roster bubble entering training camp.

Last season, Jones appeared in 12 games, starting two. He caught just five passes for 35 yards. Heralded for his special teams work coming out of college, Jones had a problem dropping punts as a rookie. He earned an overall weak 64.9 grade from PFF.

The aforementioned Moore was arguably the biggest addition Chicago made this offseason. But their receiving corp features fellow weapons such as Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Tyler Scott should all push for snaps as well.

While he is entering just his second season, Jones is already looking like a bust. He'll need a huge training camp to prove to the Bears that he deserves to stick around for Year 2.