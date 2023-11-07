The Beatles' Paul McCartney described recording the band's last song and singing with John Lennon again as 'joyful' and 'magical.'

The Beatles released their “last” song, “Now and Then,” and Paul McCartney spoke about singing with John Lennon a final time.

John Lennon still “Here, There and Everywhere”

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 (via Billboard), McCartney described the experience as “joyful.”

“When we were in the studio we had John's voice in our ears so you could imagine he was just in the next room in a vocal booth or something and we were just working with him again so it was joyful,” McCartney said, “it was really lovely you know, because we hadn't experienced that for a long time obviously and then suddenly here we were working with ol' Johnny.”

Later on, he added, “It was kind of magical doing it.”

“Now and Then” spawned from one of Lennon's home demo tapes. In the 90s, the remaining Beatles attempting to finish a few of his demos. Those included “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” which made it onto the Beatles Anthology album.

Nearly 30 years after those sessions, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revisited “Now and Then.” With a little help from AI and Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, the two living Beatles finished the song. It was released as a single, with the Beatles' first song, “Love Me Do,” being its B-side. “Now and Then” will also be released on re-issues of the red and blue greatest hits albums.

This isn't the only time McCartney has reunited with Lennon. Again, thanks to Jackson, McCartney has been able to duet with him on-stage. During concerts, footage and isolated vocals of Lennon's part in “I've Got a Feeling” are played during the song. This is thanks to Jackson cleaning up the Let It Be sessions for Disney's docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back.